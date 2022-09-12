EM Weekly Podcast: IMF-Backed Nations See Bonds, FX Recover
Sep 12, 2022
In this week’s podcast, Karl Lester Yap in Manila discusses how progress with loan agreements from the International Monetary Fund has enabled investors to dip a cautious toe back into the assets of some of the most vulnerable nations -- from Pakistan to Zambia and Chile.
Read more: Bailout Euphoria Signals Peak of Pessimism in Emerging Markets
This week, China will report data that likely shows the nation’s recovery stalled in august, while Russia is forecast to cut its benchmark rate.
Click here to listen.
