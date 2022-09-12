Browse all episodes

Athlete | Empire: Azzi Fudd

Azzi Fudd's building an empire that until last year was completely against the rules. The 19-year-old University of Connecticut basketball star has an enviable platform to take advantage of a long-awaited and seismic change for college athletes: Getting paid for use of their name, image and likeness. Fudd has been among the most successful in drawing endorsements, from the likes of Chipotle, American Eagle and Steph Curry's SC30 brand. For the latest installment in our "Athlete|Empire" series, Bloomberg's Jason Kelly sat down with Fudd in Los Angeles, where she was shooting a commercial with Curry before the new school year and basketball season got underway.