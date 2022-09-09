Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: UK Royal Future, Ukraine Counter-Offensive (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe's guests today: Winchester University Royal expert Ellie Woodacre, Emmy-winning Documentarian and Journalist Anthony Geffen, the producer of "The Coronation" Documentary, which was Queen Elizabeth's only television interview, Bloomberg National Security team leader, Nick Wadhams and Bloomberg Politics Contributors Rick Davis and Jeanne Sheehan Zaino.
Sep 09, 2022