Queen Was an Inspiration, Says Former Policy Adviser (Audio)
Mary Macleod, former MP and policy adviser to Queen Elizabeth II, says the monarch will be remembered for her devotion, life of service and selflessness. Speaking to Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Stephen Carroll, Macleod also touched on the Queen's sense of humour as well as her humility, dignity and grace.
Sep 09, 2022
