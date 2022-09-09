Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.
Masters in Business Podcast • Browse all episodes
Kristen Bitterly Michell on Wealth Management
Bloomberg Radio host Barry Ritholtz speaks with Kristen Bitterly Michell, who is Head of North American Investments for Citi Global Wealth, which manages $800 billion in client assets. Prior to joining Citi, she led structured product sales to Latin American investors at Credit Suisse and provided structured derivative solutions to private investor clients at JPMorgan.
Sep 09, 2022
Advertisement