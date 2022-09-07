Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
Truss Energy Plan Seen Averting UK Recession (Audio)
Bloomberg's Senior UK Economist, Dan Hanson, says Prime Minister Liz Truss' energy package, thought to total some £200bn, can help avert a recession. He joins Bloomberg anchors Caroline Hepker and Alex Webb to analyse the new Conservative government along with Bloomberg's Political Editor Kitty Donaldson and Senior Executive Editor for EMEA David Merritt.
Sep 07, 2022
