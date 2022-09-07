Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
TheCityUK on Truss: A Reagan Moment (Audio)
Miles Celic, CEO of industry group TheCityUK, says Liz Truss taking power 'feels like quite a Reagan moment' for the UK. Speaking to Bloomberg's Stephen Carroll and Anna Edwards, he described the new Prime Minister as 'dynamic, engaged and willing to listen and hear from business.' Celic says he's not expecting a 'radical deregulatory agenda' from the new government.
Sep 07, 2022
