Each weekday, stacy-marie ishmael dives into everything from Bitcoin to Bored Apes, NFT’s to DeFi, Staking to Web3. Bloomberg Crypto, from Bloomberg and iHeart Radio, goes deeper than the daily market buzz to explore how this asset class is shifting the way we live
Singapore Refines Its Crypto Regulations
Singapore was an early proponent of crypto regulation, attempting to establish itself as a hub for global digital asset companies long before similar pronouncements by countries like the UK. For a time, it worked. And then 2022 happened, a year of high-profile crypto company failures and market meltdowns. Several of the biggest casualties of the chill of this crypto winter operated out of Singapore. It was a base for Three Arrows Capital, the disgraced crypto hedge fund, and others as well. These high-profile collapses have shone a harsh light on Singapore’s regulatory framework. What’s next for crypto in Singapore? Bloomberg reporters Joanna Ossinger and Suvashree Ghosh join this episode.
Sep 07, 2022