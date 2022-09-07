What's everyone talking about in the City of London? Every week, Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua and David Merritt aim to find out by going behind the scenes in the Square Mile and the wider metropolis, uncovering the stories and speaking to the people that matter.
From Fear to Fans: How the City Is Warming to Liz Truss
While Liz Truss’s economic agenda has markets worried, some parts of the City are convinced that the new prime minister and her cabinet will promote the views of the square mile and financial services in a way that hasn't been the case for some time. In this week's In The City, David Merritt and Francine Lacqua speak to reporters Katherine Griffiths and Will Shaw about Truss's strategy for winning over London's financial professionals. Plus, Lord Gerry Grimstone on his relationship with Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Baroness Camilla Cavendish on her expectations for the Truss government.
Sep 07, 2022