Former Netflix Exec on the Future of Entertainment
Mitch Lowe, co-founding executive of Netflix and former CEO of MoviePass, discusses his book Watch and Learn: How I Turned Hollywood Upside Down with Netflix, Redbox, and MoviePass. Hosts: Tim Stenovec and Katie Greifeld. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Sep 07, 2022
