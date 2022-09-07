David Westin hosts a new look at the financial stories that shape our world as seen through the eyes of people whose perspective we value.
Bloomberg Wall Street Week: September 2, 2022 (Radio)
On this edition of Wall Street Week, Sonal Desai, Chief Investment Officer with Franklin Templeton Fixed Income, and Ellen Lee, Causeway Capitol Management Director & Fundamental Portfolio Manager, on the week in the markets. Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on the August jobs report. And Jessica Caldwell of Edmunds on investing in the EV industry.
Sep 07, 2022
