Bloomberg UK Politics: Answers from PM Truss
Liz Truss faces off against opposition leader Keir Starmer in her first Prime Minister's Questions, confirming the announcement of her energy plan on Thursday, and ruling out a windfall tax to pay for it. In this special program, Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Stephen Carroll bring you the highlights from the new Prime Minister's performance, and analysis from our correspondent Lizzy Burden in Westminster and Opinion columnist Therese Raphael.
Sep 07, 2022
