Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power Podcast • Browse all episodes
Balance of Power: Democrats Priorities Before Midterms (Radio)
Maryland Senator Ben Cardin discusses the congressional agenda before the midterm elections. He speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Sep 07, 2022
Advertisement