Massachusetts Primary Day and Expensive Turkey
Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 9-6-22 Bloomberg’s Michelle Davis details RI-based CVS buying Signify Health. Beth Breeding, Vice President of Communications and Marketing for the National Turkey Federation, talks about possible record high turkey prices this Thanksgiving. The polls opened 4 hours late in Barnstable after a vault jammed shut. State House News Service reporter Colin Young updates us on the situation. David Paleologos, Director of the Political Research Center at Suffolk University, discusses the MA primary election. Janet Wu reports breaks down the important races and issues being decided in the Massachusetts primary election. Robert Gray, President and founder of Gray Media Group, talks about the Massachusetts primary election. He has worked on several political campaigns in Massachusetts.
Sep 06, 2022