Chief Future Officer: Tarek Robbiati, HPE
Chief Financial Officers now play a critical role in shaping corporate strategy and positioning organizations to meet future challenges. Bloomberg's monthly program, Chief Future Officer, profiles these leaders and explores the impact they're making on their companies and industries. This episode, hosted by Romaine Bostick and Taylor Riggs, focuses on HPE CFO Tarek Robbiati, who is helping drive the tech company's transformation from on-site data storage to providing cloud-based software as a service.
Sep 06, 2022