Travel Trends from Priceline CEO
Priceline CEO Brett Keller discusses seeing the summer travel rebound stretching into the fall and beyond. Hosts: Tim Stenovec and Katie Greifeld. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Sep 01, 2022
