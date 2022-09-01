Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: Central Banks Wake Up
Jean Boivin, Head of the BlackRock Investment Institute, says central banks are finally waking up. Francisco Blanch, Bank of America Global Research Head of Global Commodities and Derivatives Research, says there is a huge amount of uncertainty over what the future of energy looks like. Rubeela Farooqi, High Frequency Economics Chief US Economist, is seeing dislocations in the labor market. Tracy Alloway, Odd Lots Podcast Co-Host, discusses her interview with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.
Sep 01, 2022