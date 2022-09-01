Browse all episodes

Property Porn for London's Ultra-Rich

Did you know you can buy a multi-million pound house via WhatsApp? Well, you probably can't. But some Londoners can. And if they want to, they call the Secret Agent. He's a top buying agent for the city's ultra-rich and he joins David Merritt and Francine Lacqua this week for an inside look on the buying and selling of London's most expensive homes. Plus, an update for the rest of us with London bureau chief Neil Callanan who says houses in England are at their least affordable level ever--a sign of a market that might be vulnerable.