Truss's Policies Pose a Risk for UK Assets, Bean Says (Audio)
Charlie Bean, professor of economics at the LSE and former Bank of England and OBR official, says the UK economy needs at least £100 billion to support households in the face of soaring energy bills. He speaks to Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Tom Mackenzie about what the next Prime Minister and the Bank of England should do as the threat of recession and a plunging pound loom over Britain.
Aug 31, 2022
