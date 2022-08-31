Guy Johnson and Alix Steel bring you the conversations dominating the trading desks at the City of London and the view from on Wall Street. Join us every business day for a deep-dive rundown of transatlantic market action, brought to you by Bloomberg Radio.
Kristine Aquino, Bailey Lipschultz (podcast)
Co-host Alix Steel was joined by guest host Kriti Gupta on the Cable, where they spoke with Kristine Aquino on the ECB and David Goodman on UK inflation rates. James Herron also joined the show to talk about the most recent Nordstream 1 shutdown, with Bailey Lipschultz wrapping up the program with a look at the August markets.
Aug 31, 2022
