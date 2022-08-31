Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Trump Top Secret Docs Fallout (Radio)
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin discusses the DOJ's latest court filing that someone at Mar-a-Lago may have tried to remove classified documents before an FBI visit to the property in June. He speaks with Bloomberg's Joe Mathieu.
Aug 31, 2022
