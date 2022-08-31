Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: NY, VA May See Surprise Tax Bill (Radio)
Scott Hodge, Tax Foundation President Emeritus and Senior Policy Advisor discusses the tax implications of student loan forgiveness. He speaks with Bloomberg's Joe Mathieu.
Aug 31, 2022
