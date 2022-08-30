Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
YouTube Battles With Blurry Lines of Extremist Speech
Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Bloomberg News Technology Reporter Mark Bergen share the details of Mark's Businessweek Magazine story YouTube Went to War Against Terrorists, Just Not Every Kind. Bloomberg News Technology Reporter Kurt Wagner explains Elon Musk and Twitter sparring over how a whistle-blower’s accusations could affect the outcome of Musk’s proposed $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. Bloomberg News Natural Gas and Power Markets Reporter Naureen Malik discusses power prices dipping below zero as renewables put stress on the U.S. grid. And we Drive to the Close with Amanda Agati, Chief Investment Officer at PNC Asset Management Group. Hosts: Tim Stenovec and Katie Greifeld. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Aug 30, 2022