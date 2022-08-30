Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power Podcast • Browse all episodes
Balance of Power: President Biden's Trip to Pennsylvania (Radio)
Mark Schweiker, former-Governor of Pennsylvania, talks about President Biden's visit to his state and the race between John Fetterman and Dr. Oz. He speaks with Bloomberg's Joe Mathieu.
Aug 30, 2022
Advertisement