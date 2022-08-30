Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Bernstein on Peak Inflation (Radio)
Jaren Bernstein, Member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, discusses the state of the economy, inflation and looks ahead to the August jobs report. He speaks with Joe Mathieu.
Aug 30, 2022
