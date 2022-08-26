Emily Chang sits down with the biggest influencers in technology and media, from Mark Zuckerberg to Satya Nadella to Ginni Rometty, to find out who they are, how they got there, and where they're going. Bloomberg Studio 1.0 is a series of in-depth conversations with the very people shaping the future of business, illuminating their vision for what comes next.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer (podcast) (Correct)
Emily Chang interviews Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in the latest Studio 1.0 CORRECTION: A previous version of this episode claimed that the Sonic the Hedgehog games are released by Microsoft. They are actually a product of Sega.
Aug 26, 2022
