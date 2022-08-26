Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: What's in Trump Redacted Affidavit? (Radio)
Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson discusses what we know from the release of the redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit. She speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Aug 26, 2022
