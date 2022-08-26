Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Powell Throws Cold Water on Pivot (Radio)
Tiffany Wilding, Chief U.S. Economist at PIMCO discusses the economic outlook and Fed Chair Jay Powell's remarks at Jackson Hole. She speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Aug 26, 2022
