Guy Johnson and Alix Steel bring you the conversations dominating the trading desks at the City of London and the view from on Wall Street. Join us every business day for a deep-dive rundown of transatlantic market action, brought to you by Bloomberg Radio.
Market Outlook In 2022 (Audio)
Scott Ladner, Chief Investment Officer at Horizon Investments, joins the show to talk about markets and the economy. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Kriti Gupta.
Aug 25, 2022
