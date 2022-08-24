Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: Establishment Dems Win, 10K Student Debt Nixed (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe spoke with Retired Navy Admiral James Stavridis on what's next in the Ukraine War, Bloomberg White House reporter Nancy Cook on the details of President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Plus, our politics panel Bloomberg Politics Contributors Rick Davis & Jeannie Sheehan Zaino on the latest Ukraine weapons aid package, primary victories of establishment Democrats and what it means for the midterms, and reaction to President Biden's student loan debt relief program.
