Guy Johnson and Alix Steel bring you the conversations dominating the trading desks at the City of London and the view from on Wall Street. Join us every business day for a deep-dive rundown of transatlantic market action, brought to you by Bloomberg Radio.
The Cable Podcast • Browse all episodes
UK Economy Update, A Look at Commodities (Radio)
Hosts Alix Steel and Guy Johnson speak with Bloomberg's Joe Deaux, Isabelle Lee, Sonali Basak, and Michael McKee. Plus, they hear from HSBC Senior UK Economist Liz Martins and BHP CEO Mike Henry.
Aug 16, 2022
Advertisement