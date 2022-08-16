Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: Dems IRA Victory, Cheney Faces Voters (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Guest host Jack Fitzpatrick spoke with Republican Congressman Adrian Smith of Nebraska on the Republicans fiscal policy plans, Bloomberg Energy reporter Jennifer Dlouhy on her story about Bill Gates quietly campaigning to save President Biden's climate bill. Plus, our politics panel Bloomberg Politics Contributor Rick Davis & Roger Fisk, Democratic Strategist and Principal at New Day Strategy on former White House counsel Pat Cipollone being interviewed by the FBI, and today's primaries in Wyoming and Alaska.
