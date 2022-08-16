Browse all episodes

Orange Line Preps and Robotic Furniture

Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 8-16-22 Janet Wu speaks with a local barber about how the industry is being impacted by inflation. Boston Globe reporter Sabrina Shankman talks about ten Massachusetts cities and towns which are poised to ban fossil fuels from new buildings. Bloomberg’s Patrick Clark tells us why home buyers are turning to New England for bargains. Hasier Larrea, CEO of Ori, talks about his company which makes robotic furniture which moves in order to maximize square footage. Anne Mostue reports on what the commute on the MBTA Blue Line will look during the Orange Line shutdown. Becca Wolfson, executive director of Boston Cyclist Union, discusses bicycle availability during the Orange Line shutdown, and her concerns about safety.