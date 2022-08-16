Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Deese on Inflation, Housing Market (Radio)
Brian Deese, Director of the White House National Economic Council discusses the Inflation Reduction Act and the outlook for the economy. He speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Aug 16, 2022
