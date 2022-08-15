Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu, and Mike Lynch follow the money in the world of sports, taking listeners inside decisions that power the multibillion dollar industry.
One Man's Attempt to Transform Soccer
John Textor is looking transform the landscape of global football. Over the past year, he's acquired stakes in soccer teams from London to Rio de Janeiro. So why is he building this football empire? Bloomberg's David Hellier joins Scarlet Fu and Michael Barr to explain on today's Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast.
Aug 15, 2022
