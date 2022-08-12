Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: FBI Seized Top-Secret Files at Mar-a-Lago (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe spoke with Brad Moss, Partner at Mark Zaid, former Federal Prosecutor Michael Zeldin, and Joel Rubin, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Obama administration on the top-secret documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Plus, our politics panel Bloomberg Politics Contributors Jeanne Sheehan Zaino and Rick Davis on the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the political fallout of the Trump top-secret documents.
Aug 12, 2022