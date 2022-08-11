Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: Inflation Elation with Tallbacken's Purves
Kathryn Kaminski, AlphaSimplex Chief Research Strategist, says market may be at an inflection point. Michael Purves, Tallbacken Founder & CEO, examines today's optimism in the market. Jim Paulsen, The Leuthold Group Chief Investment Strategist, says stop worrying whether the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates because the tightening cycle for financial assets has already ended. Matthew Luzzetti, Deutsche Bank Securities Chief US Economist, weighs recession risks. Andrea Bonomi, Investindustrial Founder, discusses the factors behind the private equity firm's $950 million deal for a significant portion of TreeHouse Foods’s meal-prep business.
Aug 11, 2022