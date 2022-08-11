Browse all episodes

Sound On: DOJ Asks Judge to Unseal Mar-a-Lago Warrant (Radio)

Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Guest host Emily Wilkins spoke with Cardozo School of Law professor Jessica Roth on the DOJ's decision to ask a judge to unseal the warrant and what FBI agents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene of Washington on the Inflation Reduction Act vote and her trip to Taiwan with Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Plus, our politics panel Bloomberg Politics Contributors Jeanne Sheehan Zaino and Rick Davis on the political fallout of the DOJ's request to unseal the Mar-a-Lago warrant, the House vote on the Democrats spending bill, and Rep. Liz Cheney's last pitch to voters.