Inflation, ESG, Video Games, And Streaming

Chance Finucane, Oxbow Advisors Chief Investment Officer, talks about investing strategies amid inflation and rising interest rates in 2022. Daniela Braga, founder and CEO at Defined.ai, joins the show to talk about artificial intelligence in big tech and its growth outlook in the coming years. Vivek Ramaswany, founder of Strive Asset Management and author of the book “Woke, Inc.,” joins us in studio to discuss his company, “excellence capitalism,” ESG and “anti-woke” investing, and other economic and finance-related topics. Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1 Esports, discusses the global video game market, why it’s falling for the first time since 2015, and the outlook for it in the coming years. Gerry Smith, media reporter with Bloomberg News, talks about Big Ten sports moving away from ESPN and the state of streaming after Disney earnings. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.