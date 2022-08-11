Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Building the Ultimate Finance Community
Neil Datta, CEO at Meritas, discusses creating a platform designed to democratize finance. Hosts: Carol Massar and Mike Regan. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Aug 11, 2022
