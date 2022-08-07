Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.Hosted by Bryan Curtis and Doug Krizner.
Dennis Gartman on the Markets (Radio)
Dennis Gartman, Chairman of the University of Akron’s Endowment/Investment committee and retired Editor/Publisher of the Gartman Letter, discusses the latest on the markets. He spoke with hosts Bryan Curtis and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Daybreak Asia."
