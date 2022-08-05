Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: US Payrolls Post Big Beat
Marty Walsh, U.S. Secretary of Labor, says current job growth will be sustainable. Tiffany Wilding, PIMCO Chief U.S. Economist, discusses the Federal Reserve's next move. Randy Kroszner, University of Chicago Booth School Professor of Economics & Former Federal Reserve Governor, says that a 75 basis-point increase will be on the table for the Fed's next meeting. Jeff Rosenberg, BlackRock Portfolio Manager of the Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund, says it's a good-news-is-bad-news environment, though the economy is strong.
Aug 05, 2022