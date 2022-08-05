Browse all episodes

Manchin Bill Impacts on Energy and Drugs Explained

In this week’s Bloomberg podcast, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts discuss the findings and impact of their research: Manchin's $370 Billion Bill Has Three Key Oil and Gas Takeaways -- Brandon Barnes lays out the impact on methane costs, offshore leasing and future permitting. Manchin-Schumer Plan Has Pain for Pharma, Perks for Renewables -- Duane Wright explains what it means for big drugmakers and renewable-energy companies. ESG Faces a Rough Outlook on Asset Drop, Returns, Concentration -- Shaheen Contractor says assets in ESG ETFs may continue to shrink and performance challenged. Barclays to HSBC, UK's £1.6 Trillion Mortgage Market Remains Key -- Jon Tyce says mortgages are critical for domestic banks' growth and profitability. Why Inflation Is No Longer Tesco, Carrefour Friend: Intelligence --Charles Allen explains what will shape expectations for EU supermarkets. The Bloomberg Intelligence radio show with Paul Sweeney and Alix Steel podcasts through Apple’s iTunes, Spotify and Luminary. It broadcasts on Saturdays and Sundays at noon on Bloomberg’s flagship station WBBR (1130 AM) in New York, 106.1 FM/1330 AM in Boston, 99.1 FM in Washington, 960 AM in the San Francisco area, channel 119 on SiriusXM, www.bloombergradio.com, and iPhone and Android mobile apps. Bloomberg Intelligence, the research arm of Bloomberg L.P., has more than 400 professionals who provide in-depth analysis on more than 2,000 companies and 135 industries while considering strategic, equity and credit perspectives. BI also provides interactive data from over 500 independent contributors. It is available exclusively for Bloomberg Terminal subscribers. Run {BI <GO>}.