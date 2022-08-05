Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 150 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world. Hosted by Ed Baxter and Denise Pellegrini.
Bloomberg Best: Airbnb, Fed, Fintech
Brian Chesky of Airbnb on travel industry prospects and the short-term rental business, Nobel laureate Joe Stiglitz on the Fed and the economy, Anthony Noto of SoFi on the ups and downs of fintech banking and the student loan business, and Luke Ellis of Man Group on investing. Hosts Denise Pellegrini and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 150 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio's Bloomberg Best.
Aug 05, 2022
