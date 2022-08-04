Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
Vitality: Caution Needed on Long-term Effects of Hybrid Working (Audio)
Everyone is grappling with the impact of hybrid working on employee health and well-being, according to Vitality UK CEO Neville Koopowitz. He says companies must tread carefully, and gather data, on the long-term effects on mental health and physical activity. Speaking to Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Stephen Carroll, Koopowitz also discusses trying to keep costs down, given expected price increases from hospitals and drug companies later this year and medical input costs that typically run higher than consumer price gains.
Aug 04, 2022
