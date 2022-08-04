Browse all episodes

The Secret to Profitable Investing? Be Boring

Jim Rogers grew up poor in a town so small that his phone number consisted of one digit: 5. He was desperate to see the world. He gave himself a deadline: he would make a million by the age of 35. He did it at 37 and then went on to visit more than a hundred countries. The veteran investor shares his life story, discusses the experiences that shaped him, and explains why he’s sticking to his investment advice: if you want to be successful, be boring.