Surveillance: BOE Hikes, Forecasts Economic Misery
Jordan Rochester, Nomura International G-10 FX Strategist, says he expects the Bank of England to transition to more dovish policy next year. David Blanchflower, Dartmouth College Professor of Economics & Former Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee, says the Bank of England is under huge pressure and the balance of risks is strong to the downside. James Zelter, Apollo Co-President, discusses the alternative asset manager's foray into aircraft leasing and credit strategy. Tom Porcelli, RBC Capital Markets Chief US Economist, weighs the Federal Reserve's next moves. Sonali Basak, Bloomberg Global Finance Correspondent, reports on Wall Street bonuses poised to plunge and potential job cuts at Credit Suisse.
Aug 04, 2022