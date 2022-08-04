Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
Opinion: Taking Blame and Taking Action on Inflation (Audio)
Bloomberg Opinion's Therese Raphael and Marcus Ashworth discuss pressure on the Bank of England and Conservative leadership candidates to tackle soaring inflation in the UK. The list of challenges is long, and shared by both monetary and fiscal policymakers. They spoke to Bloomberg's Stephen Carroll and Caroline Hepker ahead of the Bank of England's rate decision.
Aug 04, 2022
