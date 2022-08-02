Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.Hosted by Bryan Curtis and Doug Krizner.
Shehzad Qazi on China's Economy (Radio)
Shehzad Qazi, Managing Director at China Beige Book, discusses the latest China data. He spoke with hosts Bryan Curtis and Juliette Saly on Bloomberg Radio.
Aug 02, 2022
