Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Bloomberg Surveillance Podcast • Browse all episodes
Surveillance: Standing Markets with Slimmon
Andrew Slimmon, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Senior Portfolio Manager, says markets are in a standing mode right now. Blerina Uruci, T. Rowe Price US Economist, says the recession doom and gloom is exaggerated. Jim Bianco, Bianco Research President, says inflation is going to stay a problem. Elsa Lignos, RBC Global Head of FX Strategy, says the bulk of the euro-dollar move is behind us.
Jul 20, 2022
Advertisement